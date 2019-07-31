San Diego County African Violet Society August Meeting

The San Diego County African Violet Society will meet Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. in the Vista Public Library Community Room — 700 Eucalyptus Avenue.

August’s meeting will have a demonstration by Marge Siirila & Joe Phares on “Building a lighted African Violet stand out of PVC pipe using materials available from your local home improvement store”. Parts list and detailed instructions will be handed out. At the conclusion of the demonstration, the stand will be donated to the club to be auctioned to the highest bidder.A Culture Class will be presented by Ms. Barbara Conrad on a unique method of replanting African Violets into a larger container.