San Diego Civic Leaders Converge in Vista

Pat MurphyThe streets and freeways were a rain soaked mess. As the sun set a light drizzle still remained as a reminder of the earlier rain storm. This was the kind of evening when you went straight home from work. It wasn’t the kind of evening that you got into your car after work and drove 20 or 30 miles to attend a meeting that would last 90 minutes at best. However, that’s exactly what many elected officials from all over San Diego County did on Jan. 12th.

From as far away as Santee and El Cajon they braved the wet roadways to attend this function here in Vista. La Mesa, Del Mar, Encinitas, Coronado and Carlsbad were also represented. Most were city council members but one city was represented by their mayor. They parked in the parking lot of Vista’s Civic Center. Many of them were here in Vista for the first time. You might ask, “What could bring them out to Vista on a rainy evening?” Well it may come as a surprise but they were here to honor one of Vista’s City Council Members, Amanda Young Rigby.

Mrs. Rigby was recently re-elected to the City Council here in Vista but that wasn’t the reason for the gathering on this particular evening. Tonight was a special reception and ceremony to install Amanda Young Rigby as the new President of the San Diego Division of the California League of Cities. There are 18 cities in San Diego County and our Council member is well regarded by her peers in this group of civic leaders.

Rigby’s peers at city hall also hold her in high esteem. They didn’t have a long drive in bad weather. They just had to come down the stairway or take the elevator. The first to arrive was Mayor Judy Ritter. Council Members, John Aguilera and John Franklin, attended the reception. City Manager Patrick Johnson, Deputy Assistant City Manager Aly Zimmermann, Redevelopment Director Kevin Ham, SANDAG Chief Deputy Executive Director Kim Kawanda, Fire Chief Jeff Hahn, and Vista Sheriff Captain Charles (Chuck) Cinnamo were also on hand to congratulate Rigby.

While chatting with Aly Zimmermann I found out that when a representative from Vista is needed in Sacramento, Zimmermann has usually been delegated to accompany them. She has been doing this for 14 years and prior to coming to Vista she worked in the Sacramento offices of the League of California Cities. Obviously she is a valuable resource for our representatives to Sacramento and to all of Vista. I also met a representative from Keenan and Associates in Riverside whose company provides insurance and risk management services for many of the cities in the league.

All the attendees were feted with exquisite hors d’oeuvres from Chef D K catering that operates the Artesian Café at the Moonlight Amphitheater. There was a lot of mingling and conversation before the business of conducting the installation of new officers for the San Diego Division. The photo of the three people being installed are (from l-r) La Mesa Councilman Bill Baber to the office of 1st Vice President of the Division, Vista Council Member Amanda Young Rigby to the office of Division President, and Santee Mayor John Minto as the 2017 Division Representative to the Calif League of Cities Board of Directors. The group photo is of all the Council Members from around the county. Cities represented are; Vista, Coronado, El Cajon, Santee, La Mesa, Encinitas, Del Mar and Carlsbad.

The League of California Cities is an association of California city officials who work together to enhance their knowledge and skills, exchange information, and combine resources so that they may influence policy decisions at the state level that affect their respective cities. Founded in 1898, the League is the leading local control advocate for California’s cities.

Through the League, cities collectively marshal the resources to defend and expand local control in the Legislature, at the ballot box, in the courts and through strategic outreach to inform and educate the public, policymakers and opinion leaders. League engagement provides and protects hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for cities and preserves local control against many threats to the land-use, employee relations and other authority of the member cities. All this is possible only through the collective involvement of virtually every city statewide.

Amanda Young Rigby serves Vista in a number of ways and it was obvious from the turnout at this event that she has not only garnered the respect of her peers here in Vista but she has the respect and confidence of civic leaders from all over San Diego County. She continues to advocate for the City of Vista all the way to the state capitol in Sacramento.

