SAN DIEGO CHORUS Presents 67th Annual Show: “It’s About The Journey”

Featuring Guest Performers Encore Vocal Ensemble
What: “It’s About the Journey” a cappella showcase
Who: San Diego Chorus with guest performers Encore Vocal Ensemble
Date September 29, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Refreshments and a silent auction begin at 6:00 p.m.
Venue: MiraCosta Concert Hall, 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Tickets: $45 VIP (premium seats and a special gift)
$35 General Admission, $30 Military, $25 Youth (under 18)
Details: The multiple award-winning San Diego Chorus of Sweet Adelines presents its 67th annual show, “It’s About the Journey,” an a cappella showcase featuring guest performers Encore Vocal Ensemble.
In 2018 the San Diego Chorus, under Director Kathleen Hansen, once again won First Place at the Sweet Adelines International Region 21 competition. The group will compete in the Sweet Adelines International competition in New Orleans in September 2019, and this show offers a preview of those competitive performances!
About Encore: Encore Vocal Ensemble is San Diego’s go-to choral group for quality, entertaining performances of musical theatre at a great value. Led by acclaimed Music Director Tim McKnight, Encore brings together a talented group of more than 50 singers, dancers, and actors who are looking to further improve their musicianship and give back to the community. Information and tickets: www.sdchorus.org