SAN DIEGO CHORUS Presents 67th Annual Show: “It’s About The Journey”

Featuring Guest Performers Encore Vocal Ensemble

What: “It’s About the Journey” a cappella showcase

Who: San Diego Chorus with guest performers Encore Vocal Ensemble

Date September 29, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Refreshments and a silent auction begin at 6:00 p.m.

Venue: MiraCosta Concert Hall, 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056

Tickets: $45 VIP (premium seats and a special gift)

$35 General Admission, $30 Military, $25 Youth (under 18)

Details: The multiple award-winning San Diego Chorus of Sweet Adelines presents its 67th annual show, “It’s About the Journey,” an a cappella showcase featuring guest performers Encore Vocal Ensemble.

In 2018 the San Diego Chorus, under Director Kathleen Hansen, once again won First Place at the Sweet Adelines International Region 21 competition. The group will compete in the Sweet Adelines International competition in New Orleans in September 2019, and this show offers a preview of those competitive performances!