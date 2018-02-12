San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum’s “Roots Series” Celebrates The Philippines

(Escondido, CA) San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum (SDCDM) is excited to announce the sixth year of SDCDM’s Roots Series. This free series is part of the Museum’s mission to celebrate and educate children and adults about different world cultures in our community. The first program of 2018 is Saturday, February 17 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and will celebrate the cultural traditions of The Philippines.

The Roots Philippines event will feature cultural performances and activities highlighting the diverse traditions of The Philippines with special art activities, interactive storytelling, music and dance provided by local traditional Filipino performers, as well as the Kids Global Village with a Filipino themed market and home for children to explore. Visitors can also experience all the hand-on exhibits at SDCDM for FREE!

Throughout the year SDCDM presents six community events that celebrate the many different cultures in our community. This year, the Roots Series will feature: The Philippines on February 17, Mexico on April 28, Germany on June 16, China on August 18, Ireland on October 20, and Argentina on December 15. Each event takes place from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and features cultural storytelling, music, dance performances, and crafts that help children and adults gain a deeper understanding about different cultures – while having some fun along the way!

The SDCDM Roots Series is made possible thanks to funding from The Nissan Foundation and The County of San Diego. For more information about SDCDM’s Roots Series visit www.sdcdm.org/roots.

ABOUT the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum (SDCDM)… San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum’s mission is to inspire children to learn about our world through exploration, imagination, and experimentation. The Museum serves local families, school and play groups, and visitors from across southern California and beyond. In December 2011, the Museum moved to new 6,000 square-foot facility with an additional 7,500 square-foot outdoor space located at 320 North Broadway, Escondido CA 92025. The Museum’s hands-on educational exhibits focus on science, arts, and world cultures. SDCDM designs and fabricates their own exhibits with new exhibits added each month. New exhibits at the facility include Floating Objects, Nature Play, Water Wise Interactive and Living Water Tables, Children’s Discovery Garden, Kids Global Village, Reading Book Nook, Toddler Tide Pool, Base Camp, Our Town: Careers & Community, and Magnification Station. The Museum is open Monday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SDCDM was founded as a non-profit organization in 2001 as Escondido Children’s Museum, with the focus of learning through play and inspiring children from newborn to age 10 to learn about our world through exploration, imagination, and experimentation. Admission cost is $8 per person, $5 for military, and free for children 12 months and younger. Memberships, group discounts, birthday parties, and summer camps are available. San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum is affiliated with the Association of Children’s Museums.