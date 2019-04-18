Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  San Diego Ballet Presents – Romance: En Pointe: Poetry In Motion

San Diego Ballet Presents – Romance: En Pointe: Poetry In Motion

By   /  April 18, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    
San Diego Ballet Presents  ROMANCE: EN POINTE: POETRY IN MOTION!
SAT & SUN // APR 27 & 28 // $20-50

Dancers: Stephanie Maiorano and Adam Bloodgood
 Photo by: Gary Payne

Audience members both young and old will fall in love with this sampling of ballet’s most enduring works, finding exuberance and immediacy in Romeo & Juliet, Don QuixoteGiselle, and more. Catch a chance meeting at a masked ball, cheer for a raucous Spanish wedding, and venture into a dark forest where willowy spirits are as dangerous as they are ethereal…

Performances are April 27 at 8pm and April 28 at 2:30pm, with tickets ranging from $20 to $75.

For 20% off tickets to Romance: En Pointe!, use discount code BALLET20.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 6 hours ago on April 18, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: April 19, 2019 @ 1:22 am
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

25th Annual Oceanside Independence Parade

Read More →