San Diego Ballet Presents – Romance: En Pointe: Poetry In Motion

Audience members both young and old will fall in love with this sampling of ballet’s most enduring works, finding exuberance and immediacy in Romeo & Juliet, Don Quixote, Giselle, and more. Catch a chance meeting at a masked ball, cheer for a raucous Spanish wedding, and venture into a dark forest where willowy spirits are as dangerous as they are ethereal…

Performances are April 27 at 8pm and April 28 at 2:30pm, with tickets ranging from $20 to $75.