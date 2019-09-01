San Diego Automotive Museum’s Salute to Speed Gala

San Diego, CA ….The San Diego Automotive Museum in Balboa Park will be hosting its annual fundraising gala, A Salute to Speed on September 21st. The evening will feature a performance by the Steph Johnson Band, a D.J., and a viewing of the museum’s current exhibit, Vision vs Reality; From the Fires of Imagination to the Forge of Production.

100% of the funds from the gala will be used for museum exhibitions, educational outreach for underserved youth, and visitation programs for the Senior Citizen community. The gala will offer Bar Service and delicious bites from local caterers. Live Auction items include a private 2-person tour of Jay Leno’s Garage, and a 1953 Fiat Topolino from the museum’s collection. Must be present to bid.

Ticket prices are $80 per person, $120 per couple, $600 for a group of eight.

R.S.V.P. to Sally at 619-398-0301 by September 16, 2019 or purchase tickets on the Auto Museum website, www.sdautomuseum.org