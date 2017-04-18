San Diego American Indian Health Center Hosts Annual Balboa Park Pow Wow

SAN DIEGO, CA – The San Diego American Indian Health Center’s Annual Balboa Park Pow Wow will take place on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14, 2017, from 10 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. in Balboa Park, on the southwest corner of Park Boulevard and Presidents Way.

The Pow Wow is a cultural event that showcases the heritage and traditions of American Indians. As a demonstration of the cultural and spiritual traditions, participants of all ages will be present from many American Indian Tribes, bands and communities. Kumeyaay Bird Singers will open the event as we are all guests in their homeland. Gourd Dancing follows and then the Grand Entry which opens a day of Inter-Tribal Dancing. Well known American Indian Drum groups, Sooner Nation and Coyote Canyon, will provide the traditional music of the Pow Wow. This year, Saginaw Grant; revered elder, actor and motivational speaker; will be present as Spiritual Advisor. On Saturday, Danza Azteca Calpulli Mexihca Aztec dancers will be our guests. This year we will honor Bobby Wallace for all his contributions to the community, and on Sunday, all Mothers will be honored.

Vendors will be selling handmade jewelry, pottery, basketry and a variety of other crafts and wares. Food venders will be selling a variety of food items, including fry bread and Indian Tacos.

The Pow Wow will also feature a Healthy Eating and Active Living (HEAL) Zone that will include physical activities for youth, nutrition education, games and a variety of information booths with materials focused on promoting healthy lifestyles.

More than 2,500 people are expected to visit during the weekend from all areas of Southern California, Arizona and San Diego. Community members of all ages are welcome to attend this free event.

The San Diego American Indian Health Center is a proud sponsor of the Balboa Park Pow Wow. The Health Center provides comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health and youth services, respectful of Native American cultural values, to all of the San Diego community. Established in 1979 to provide healthcare services to urban American Indians, the organization has grown over 37 years to become recognized as a Federally Qualified Health Center serving a diverse population.

The San Diego American Indian Health Center is welcoming assistance, comments and participation. Checks can be made payable to San Diego American Indian Health Center (SDAIHC) and mailed to San Diego American Indian Health Center, 2602 First Ave., Suite 105, San Diego, CA 92103. Be sure to include a note specifying “Pow Wow” in donation envelopes.

Additional sponsors include the University of San Diego Office of the Tribal Liaison and Soaring Eagles Youth Dance Group.

For vendor or general information, contact Paula Brim at 858-442-5033 or paula.brim@att.net, or Chamese Dempsey at 619-234-1521 or by email at chamese.dempsey@sdaihc.com.

About San Diego American Health Center … The San Diego American Indian Health Center is a patient-centered health home that provides comprehensive medical, dental, behavioral health, and community wellness services that are available to all San Diegans. Founded in May 1979, we honor the wisdom of community leaders who believed urban American Indians living in our city should have community-based health care rooted in traditional cultural values. The vision of our founders lives on after nearly forty years as we continue to grow and provide high quality health care services to a diverse community of all ages and walks of life. For additional information, please visit www.sdaihc.org.

Vince Heald, Beck Ellman Heald (vheald@behmedia.com) – (858) 453-9600

Jake Robison, Beck Ellman Heald (jake@behmedia.com) – (858) 453-9600