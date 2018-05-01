San Diego American Indian Health Center Hosts Annual Balboa Park Pow Wow

SAN DIEGO, CA – The San Diego American Indian Health Center’s Annual Balboa Park Pow Wow will take place on Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. in Balboa Park, on the southwest corner of Park Boulevard and Presidents Way.

The Pow Wow is a cultural event that showcases the heritage and traditions of American Indians. Participants of all ages will be present from many American Indian Tribes, bands and communities. As we are all guests of San Diego’s “first people” the Kumeyaay, they will open the event both days with their Birds Songs. Gourd Dancing follows and then the Grand Entry which opens a day of Inter-Tribal Dancing. This year, Saginaw Grant; revered elder, actor and motivational speaker; will be present as Spiritual Advisor. On Saturday, Wilbur Solomon will be honored for all his contributions to the community, and on Sunday, all Mothers will be honored.

Vendors will be selling handmade jewelry, pottery, basketry and a variety of other crafts and wares. Food venders will be selling a variety of food items, including fry bread and Indian tacos.

The Pow Wow will also feature a “Healthy Eating and Active Living (HEAL) Zone” that will include physical activities for youth, nutrition education, games and a variety of information booths with materials focused on promoting healthy lifestyles.

More than 2,500 people are expected to visit during the weekend from all areas of Southern California, Arizona and San Diego. Community members of all ages are welcome to attend this free event.

The San Diego American Indian Health Center (SDAIHC) is a proud sponsor of the Balboa Park Pow Wow. The Health Center provides comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health and youth services, respectful of American Indian cultural values, to all of the San Diego community. Recently, SDAIHC launched a capital campaign to raise an estimated $11 million to renovate existing space and incorporate/renovate the new building in order to double its capacity. This will enable SDAIHC to offer its services to a larger population of American Indians/Alaskan Native and low-income families in need.

The San Diego American Indian Health Center, a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) community health organization, is welcoming assistance, comments and participation. Checks can be made payable to San Diego American Indian Health Center (SDAIHC) and can be mailed to San Diego American Indian Health Center at 2602 First Ave., Suite 105, San Diego, CA 92103. Be sure to note “Pow Wow” in donation envelopes. All donations are tax deductible.

For vendor or general information, contact Paula Brim at (858) 442-5033 or paula.brim@att.net, or Lisa Mann at (619) 234-2150 or by email at lisa.mann@sdaihc.com.