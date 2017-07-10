San Diego American Heart Association Awards Tri-City Healthcare District

|
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (July 10, 2017) – Tri-City Medical Center was recently recognized by the San Diego American Heart Association for achieving four prestigious awards through their Get With The Guidelines® and Mission: Lifeline® programs, both designed to help hospitals achieve the best in quality improvements and standards.
On behalf of the San Diego American Heart Association, Jennifer Garrow, the Regional Director of Quality and System Improvements, formally presented the awards to the Tri-City Healthcare District Board of Directors at their monthly board meeting on June 29. The awards earned included: