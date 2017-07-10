Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  San Diego American Heart Association Awards Tri-City Healthcare District

San Diego American Heart Association Awards Tri-City Healthcare District

By   /  July 10, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
Tri-City Medical Center Recognized for Achieving Get With The Guidelines® and Mission: Lifeline® Awards
San Diego American Heart Association Formally Presents Awards at the Tri-City Healthcare District Board of Directors Meeting
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (July 10, 2017) – Tri-City Medical Center was recently recognized by the San Diego American Heart Association for achieving four prestigious awards through their Get With The Guidelines® and Mission: Lifeline® programs, both designed to help hospitals achieve the best in quality improvements and standards.
On behalf of the San Diego American Heart Association, Jennifer Garrow, the Regional Director of Quality and System Improvements, formally presented the awards to the Tri-City Healthcare District Board of Directors at their monthly board meeting on June 29. The awards earned included:
  1. Get With The Guidelines®- Resuscitation Silver Quality Achievement Award
  2. Get With The Guidelines®-Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award – Fourth consecutive year this award was earned.
  3. Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll – Seventh consecutive year this award was earned.
  4. Mission: Lifeline® Gold Receiving Quality Achievement Award – Third consecutive year this award was earned.

“It’s a great honor to be formally recognized by the San Diego American Heart Association for achieving their highest standard awards through their Get With The Guidelines® and Mission: Lifeline® programs,” said Steve Dietlin, CEO, Tri-City Medical Center. “We will continue to go above and beyond for our patients and provide them with the highest quality of cardiac care.”
About Tri-City Medical Center
Tri-City Medical Center has served its community for over 50 years and is a 388-bed full service, acute-care hospital in Oceanside, Calif. with a primary care clinic and over 700 physicians practicing in 60 specialties. Its Gold Seal of Approval® from the Joint Commission recognizes its commitment to safe and effective patient care for the residents of the community it serves. It operates the only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in North County as well as an Orthopedic & Spine Institute, a Cardiovascular Health Institute and a Neuroscience Institute along with the Tri-City Wellness Center in Carlsbad, Calif., recognized as one of the best wellness centers in San Diego County. It also specializes in women’s health, robotic surgery, cancer and emergency care. For more information about Tri-City Medical Center and Tri-City Healthcare District, please visit www.tricitymed.org.
About Get With The Guidelines
Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 6 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.

About Mission: Lifeline
The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps hospitals and emergency medical services develop systems of care that follow proven standards and procedures for STEMI patients. The program works by mobilizing teams across the continuum of care to implement American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Foundation clinical treatment guidelines. For more information, visit heart.org.
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Champions Camp – SD County Sheriff’s Department & San Diego Hall of Champion

Read More →