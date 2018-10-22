Salvation Army “Red Kettle Kick-Off Dinner Auction”

Friends of North Coastal San Diego County,

Will you assist us in helping others this Holiday Season? Here at Salvation Army, serving the North Coastal County area, we are always striving to be true to our motto “Doing the Most Good”.

This year we are holding the first “Red Kettle Kick-Off Dinner Auction” on Saturday, November 16th 6-8 pm at the Salvation Army located at 3935 Lake Blvd, Oceanside.

This event is to raise money for our annual “Red Kettle” fundraising program. As you may or may not know the funds we raise with the :red Kettle” will help to sustain local programming that serves the community throughout the year.

We are seeking donations, possibly a gift and /or service to be auctioned off. The proceeds will be used to help the Salvation Army serve and impact the lives of children and the less fortunate.

We are striving to increase our “Red Kettle” income for 2019 so we can continue in “Doing the Most Good”.

If you would like to partner with us please feel free to call or email. 760.631-8212 or brenda.orr@usw.salvationarmy.org

Hoping to hear from you real soon!