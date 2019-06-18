Saluting REINS, the 75th Assembly District Nonprofit of the Year

Assemblymember Marie Waldron — On June 5, I joined 119 State Senators and Assemblymembers on the South Lawn of the Capitol as we participated in the 4th annual California Nonprofits Day to recognize and honor the nonprofits that do so much to improve our communities and enhance the lives of thousands of Californians.

This year I was very pleased to recognize REINS Therapeutic Riding of Fallbrook as my Nonprofit of the Year. Led by Executive Director Deborah Shinner and Program Director Shauna Jopes, over the last 35 years REINS has become the largest therapeutic riding program in San Diego County and is ranked among the top 3% of Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International programs.

Therapeutic horseback riding benefits a wide variety of disabling conditions including, cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome, head injuries, hearing and visual impairment, seizure disorders, speech and learning disabilities, and many more. Serving almost 200 students with a herd of 20 “equine therapists,” REINS therapy can improve mobility, balance and coordination, increase motor skills and enhance self-esteem..

REINS is a 501 (c) (3). nonprofit, and is supported by a large number of local organizations including the Fallbrook Regional Health District, the Military Spouses Association Camp Pendleton, the County of San Diego Community Enhancement Foundation, the Dr. Seuss Foundation, the Pala Band of Mission Indians and the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians, to name just a few.

I’ve seen firsthand the difference that Debbie, Shauna and their colleagues have made in the lives of countless people. It is my privilege to recognize REINS as the 75th District’s Nonprofit of the Year for their dedication to helping people with disabilities overcome challenges and live happy, fulfilling lives.

To learn more about REINS, please visit their website at: https://reinsprogram.org/

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron, AD 75– 350 W 5th Avenue #110,Escondido, CA 92025 – Phone: 760-480-7570