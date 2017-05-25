Sage Creek Defeats Escondido High School 5-0

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Escondido High School-Escondido, CA- In a Divison III Lower Bracket baseball contest, the 6th seed and very surprising Sage Creek Bobcats improve their record to 14-16-1 on the season scored early on the 3rd seed Cougars of Escondido at 20-8 as they scored 3 runs in the first as they sent 8 batters to the plate along with 2 runs in the second as they defeated Escondido by a 5-0 score.

Head Baseball Coach Ryan Madsen on the win: “One thing that we didn’t do for a lot of times butin the second half was to work on the fundamentals in which we improved on in the second half and to move the runners on base in which they did well.”

“Today we did that I am so proud of our lineup as they took the approaches and to make the pitcher work along with making the plays so we needed to improve on putting the pressure on defense and that is what we did today.”

Steve Kleske did a good job on the mound and he has a lot of outings it is great to get an early lead where we had runners on second and third in the first inning that was good momentum for my pitcher did well along with our infield.” “I love these guys and am proud of the way how they were playing.”said Coach Madsen.