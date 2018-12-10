Safeway Foundation Donates $10,000 to Options For All

San Diego, CA – Safeway Foundation has awarded $10,000 to Options For All for service in the communities served by the Foundation. The grant was made possible through the People with Disabilities campaign. Safeway collected donations at check stands in stores, generating at total of about $1 million to assist people with disabilities.

“The money collected helps non-profit organizations that are at the forefront of providing assistance to people with disabilities in the following areas; sending children to camp, increasing access to specialty services and employment training, and increasing access to care and treatment,” said Wendy Gutshall, Safeway Foundation.

Founded in 1985, Options For All serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, helping empower them to become fully-participating members of their communities. The organization serves as many as 1,300 individuals who face the challenges of autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, hearing and vision impairments, learning and intellectual disabilities, and severe behavioral disorders. Options For All offers a wide range of programs and services throughout the state of California, including San Diego, San Bernardino, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Riverside counties.

“We’re truly honored to receive this grant from the Safeway Foundation. Options For All seeks to create and support opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in making choices to live and enjoy life in their community with dignity and respect,” said Nancy Batterman, CEO of Options For All.” She added, “We work as a team to achieve positive perceptions in the community and among employers about the value and abilities of these remarkable individuals.”