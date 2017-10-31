Safe Drinking Water For Children In Third-world Countries

Two U.S. nonprofits have partnered with a North County company to provide children living in third-world areas with a purifier water bottle that provides clean, safe water.

Sagan Life LLC, a Rancho Bernardo-based manufacturer of water purification products for the recreational outdoor and emergency preparedness markets, has announced partnerships with two U.S.-based nonprofits that will support Sagan Life’s recently launched “Save a Life, One Bottle, One Child, One Life” initiative.

The nonprofits include: Give and Surf, a Vero Beach, Florida-based organization that builds schools and community centers and provides educational services and embedded support to people living in Bocas del Toro in Panama; Beauty Saving the World, a Beverly Hills, California-based global humanitarian relief organization that has provided food in recent years to countries in Southeast Asia, South America and Middle East.

According to Richard Muir, CEO, Sagan Life, the partnership calls for Give and Surf and Beauty Saving the World to raise donations from donors to purchase Sagan Life’s 24-ounce reusable Sagan Journey Purifier water bottle. A $30 donation can provide one water bottle for one person, Muir said. Information about the Sagan Life initiative is available at www.saganpotablewater.com/pages/sagan-charity-initiatives.

Muir said the Sagan water bottle’s filter has been independently tested and certified to exceed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards with a capacity of removing up to 99.9999 percent of bacteria, virus and two common water-borne microbial parasite cysts for up to 250 gallons. The parasite cysts, called giardia and cryptosporidium, are frequent causes of intestinal illnesses.

“Our goal is to enhance and preserve life by making contaminated water safe to drink,” said Muir. “Every child deserves clean, pure drinking water. We want to save one child and one life at a time with every one of our purifier water bottles. Every bottle can provide one child with safe water for up to one year.”

“Give and Surf is delighted to partner with Sagan Life to provide a simple solution to save lives and improve the health of impoverished children,” said Neil Christiansen, founder and president of Give and Surf. “The majority of the 2,000 people living on the island archipelago of Bocas del Toro do not have access to clean drinking water due to water contamination from nearby farms, bathroom facilities and stagnant water. The best option to access clean drinking water is through filtered water bottles. What better gift than with one bottle saving one child and one life.”

“Our mission is to provide humanitarian food aid to all who need it,” said Kurt Clements, a modeling industry executive who founded Beauty Saving the World in 2007. “Therefore, people, regardless of any difference deserve a life to live, food to eat, a place to call home. We are excited to join Sagan Life as we clean the crisis with clean water. We have encouraged our donors to join us in our quest to provide humanitarian aid and clean water to all those we can serve.”

Muir said he is seeking additional partnerships with nonprofits. “Charities realize that no matter what their core focus is, if the people they are serving don’t have access to clean, safe water, they aren’t meeting the basic need of the people,” he said.

Muir said the World Health Organization reports that contaminated drinking water causes more than a half-million diarrhea-related deaths annually and at least 1.8 million people use a drinking water source contaminated with feces. The United Nations estimates that more than 3,000 children die daily due to contaminated drinking water.

“Safe water can now be available anywhere,” said Muir. “Together we can make a difference today in the lives of these children. Everyone should have clean, life sustaining water to drink.”