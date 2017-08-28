Loading...
Sadie Hawkins Day Event At Vista American Legion

By   /  August 28, 2017  /  No Comments

On 9/2/2017 beginning 12 pm the Ladies Auxiliary will host a Sadie Hawkins Day event, with the proceeds going to the Girls State Program.  There will be food, raffles, and music.
Also on 9/2/17 at 3 pm, North County Shelter to Soldier will be hosting a shave your head and face event.  There are 4 individuals scheduled to participate.  We will be selling raffle tickets to decide who gets the honor of doing the shavings.
Monday – Ladies Auxiliary Dinners
Tuesday – Steak night
Thursday – Wing Night
Friday – VFW Dinners
Sunday – VFW Breakfast
