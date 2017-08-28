Sadie Hawkins Day Event At Vista American Legion

On 9/2/2017 beginning 12 pm the Ladies Auxiliary will host a Sadie Hawkins Day event, with the proceeds going to the Girls State Program. There will be food, raffles, and music.

Also on 9/2/17 at 3 pm , North County Shelter to Soldier will be hosting a shave your head and face event. There are 4 individuals scheduled to participate. We will be selling raffle tickets to decide who gets the honor of doing the shavings.

Monday – Ladies Auxiliary Dinners

Tuesday – Steak night

Thursday – Wing Night

Friday – VFW Dinners