Sacramento Democrats Kill Legislation that Would Help Independent Contractors



Senate Republican Leader Grove delivered opening remarks at a press conference in support of independent contractors.



SACRAMENTO – Today, California State Senate Republicans rallied with

independent contractors in support of Senate Bill 238. This proposed legislation would have allowed hardworking Californians who are

independent contractors to continue with their employment choice.

SB 238 would have conformed California’s test for employment with an

existing federal standard. Following a press conference, SB 238, introduced by Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) and

co-authored by all Senate Republicans, was heard in the Senate Labor

Committee. The bill failed to pass on a partisan vote.

In 2018, California State Supreme Court ruling known as the Dynamex

decision created a new test to determine whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor. The new test doesn’t account for the diverse workforce in California.

“We all know someone who is an independent contractor: a single mother who takes a job with Uber or a millennial who has a side gig to earn

money to pay for their college education. In fact, nearly half of all

millennials are currently freelancers. This court ruling has affected their livelihood.

“The one-size-fits all employment standard effectively undercuts nearly two million workers’ freedom to choose independent work as a way to

support themselves and their families. It’s unfortunate that this became a partisan issue in the Capitol when it is an issue that impacts millions in

California,” said Leader Grove.

“As a millennial independent contractor, I’m concerned about the restrictive employment test handed down by the state’s highest court. I

support Senator Grove’s legislation and I want to fight for workplace

flexibility,” said 23-year-old Thomas May, who owns a financial services

business and contracts with many different clients.



Support for SB 238 included:

•United Chamber of Advocacy Network

•El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce

•Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce

•Folsom Chamber of Commerce

•Greater Sacramento Vietnamese American Chamber of Commerce

•Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce

•Rancho Cordova Chamber of Commerce

•Roseville Chamber of Commerce

•Vacaville Chamber of Commerce