Russian Ballet Theatre Presents “Swan Lake”

SAN DIEGO – The Russian Ballet Theatre is thrilled to bring a breathtaking new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake to Escondido and San Diego on Sept. 19 and 20. Tickets for the performances are on sale now and available online at www.RussianBalletTheatre.com.

The performance schedule for Swan Lake is as follows: Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido and Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Jacobs Music Center’s Copley Symphony Hall in San Diego.

Swan Lake, which has mesmerized audiences for over a century, is based on a German fairy tale. Tchaikovsky’s score tells the tragic love story of Prince Siegfried and Swan Princess, Odette, who is cursed to be a swan by day but a young woman at night. The Russian Ballet Theatre’s new production will captivate audiences with time-honored Russian traditions while adding new choreography, hand painted sets, radiant hand sewn costumes, artistic hair designs and special effects makeup.

The Russian Ballet Theatre has pulled together an outstanding company of dancers for the 2019 tour of Swan Lake. The company features Olga Kifyak as “Odette,” Evgeny Svetlitsa as “Prince Siegfried,” Mikhail Ovcharov as the “Jester” and Vasili Bogdan as “Rothbart.”

The Russian Ballet Theatre’s production of Swan Lake is choreographed by Nadezhda Kalinina with Sergey Novikov serving as production designer and Irina Strukova as SFX makeup designer.

Nadezhda Kalinina has choreographed more than 60 performances and miniatures for various theatrical and concert programs with her ballets being staged at the prestigious Mariinsky Theater. She is the chief choreographer of the Omsk State Musical Theater, winner of the eight International Theatre Forum’s Golden Knight (The Overcoat, 2010), recipient of the Silver Award at the first Federal Festival Theatrical Olympus (The Overcoat, 2011), and winner of the fourth Russian festival Volga Theater Seasons in the nomination of “Best Choreography” (The Idiot, 2018).

Sergey Novikov has worked on over 70 productions theatrical productions in Russia including at the Mariinsky Theater and throughout Europe. Novikov is referred to as, “a young, advanced artist” with scenery and costumes that “surprise and delight.” He is the recipient of the “Golden Sofit,” St. Petersburg’s most prestigious theatre prize in the nomination of “Best work by a Designer” for his set designs for the production “Andrei Ivanovich Comes Home,” as well as the recipient of the Governor of the Omsk Region’s prize for “Merit in the Development of Culture and the Arts.”

Irina Strukova graduated from the Academy of Architecture and Design in her native city of Almaty and started by designing and curating large-scale fashion and entertainment events. In Moscow, she began to focus on film and TV drama makeup and soon became the head of the makeup department in one of the best-known film and TV companies in Russia. Strukova is the recipient of various international awards in art and makeup, including the Grand Pix in the World International Makeup Championship in Dusseldorf. Her credits include such projects as Book of Legends: Mysterious Forest (2012), Zhat (2015), Marco Polo(Netflix 2014-2016) and most recently, Crazy Rich Asians (2018).

The Russian Ballet Theatre will donate a portion of ticket sales from its 2019 tour to local public schools through a collaboration with the Plus1 initiative. The ballet is partnering with DonorsChoose.org, an online platform where organizations can choose the school they’re donating to, and $1 per ticket sold will go local teachers in or around each city of the tour. For more information, please visit, www.DonorsChoose.org.

For tickets or more information please visit, www.RussianBalletTheatre.com.

About the Russian Ballet Theatre:

Russian Ballet Theatre is passionate about producing shows that adorn Russian Ballet traditions in dance, sets and costume making. The new production of Swan Lake, is choreographed by Nadezhda Kalinina (Mariinsky Theatre, Teatro Lirico, Omsk State Music Theatre) who lovingly retouched the oldest St. Petersburg version of the ballet.

Hand-painted sets and over 150 hand-sewn costumes were created by young, accomplished designer Sergei Novikov (Mariinksy Theatre, Omsk State Music Theatre, St. Petersburg State Music Hall) in the tradition of the great masters. SFX makeup by Award-winning Irina Strukova (Crazy Rich Asians,Netflix, HBO) will make ballet devotees feel as though they have seen the beautiful Swan Lake for the first time!