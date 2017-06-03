Rubio’s® Celebrates World Oceans Day With Free Reusable Tote Bag Giveaway

SAN DIEGO,CA – Rubio’s Restaurants, the brand that has counted the ocean as a source of inspiration since its founding more than 30 years ago, is continuing its efforts to be a friend of the ocean with its 8th annual World Oceans Day reusable tote bag giveaway. On June 8 (World Oceans Day) Rubio’s is inviting fans, friends and ocean enthusiasts to help reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in the ocean by visiting a Rubio’s Coastal Grill location to receive a complimentary, specially designed reusable tote bag.

Since its first official World Oceans Day celebration eight years ago, Rubio’s has given away more than 90,000 free reusable tote bags. Reusable bags are a great alternative to plastic bags, which persist in the ocean for decades and endanger fish, turtles and other marine life. To get your complimentary World Oceans Day tote bag, simply download the coupon from https://www.rubios.com/coupons/world-oceans-day and bring it to any Rubio’s Coastal Grill location June 8 (while supplies last).

“Since much of our menu includes seafood, we are passionate about helping educate the public about how important it is to maintain healthy marine ecosystems,” said Ralph Rubio, co-founder of Rubio’s Coastal Grill. “We are committed to supporting initiatives that help preserve our healthy oceans, and World Oceans Day is a great way for us to help raise awareness for clean water. We look forward to celebrating World Oceans Day and hope to see our guests in our restaurants on June 8.”

Rubio’s works to be a friend to the ocean year-round with a majority of its seafood being sourced from sustainable fisheries, recycling plastic and glass bottles in restaurants whenever possible, and using eco-friendly plates and to-go containers. These efforts help reduce the amounts of trash that can end up on beaches and the coastline.