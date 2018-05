Each year on June 8, communities around the globe celebrate World Oceans Day. This is an opportunity to learn about our oceans, to raise awareness about the crucial role the ocean plays in our lives, and understand the important ways people can help to protect our shared world ocean.

To do its part, Rubio’s will be offering guests a free reusable, insulated tote bag on June 8 to help cut down on the amount of plastic that ends up in the ocean.