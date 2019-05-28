Route 78 Civitan Pancake Breakfast

Route 78 Civitan will host a Breakfast Fundraiser to benefit Civitan community projects . The breakfast will be held at American Legion Post 365 on Saturday June 1, 2019 from 8 am to 11 am. 1234 S Santa Fe Ave, Vista

The club meets on the 4th Wednesday of each month at the American Legion Post 365 at 6 pm, 1234 S Santa Fe Ave, Vista. More information contact 760.

ABOUT CIVITAN...Civitan International is an organization of volunteer service clubs around the world, dedicated to helping people in their own communities. Civitans help wherever the need arises – from collecting food for a homeless shelter, to volunteering at their local retirement home, to building a playground for children with disabilities. Civitans have been helping people since the organization’s founding in 1917, by a group of businessmen determined to make a difference in their community.

In the 1950s, Civitan adopted a special emphasis on helping people with developmental disabilities. Civitan was one of the major supporters of Special Olympics International, and thousands of Civitans still support these local events. Civitan clubs also fund and organize special camps and events for people with developmental disabilities.