RoustAbout Theatre Presents WITHERING HEIGHTS

A Comic retelling of a classic Romance, Based on Wutherig Heights by Emily Bronte and written and performed by Phil Johnson and Omiri Schein and directed by David Ellenstein

.San Diego, CA – Bringing together two notable local actors and North Coast Rep’s Artistic Director to direct the World Premiere of Withering Heights at the Diversionary Theatre

from June 11 to July 9. A comic retelling of Emily Bronte’s English novel ‘Wuthering Heights’ as Heathcliff and Catherine take to the Moors as you’ve never seen them before, now called WITHERING HEIGHTS by Omri Schein and Phil Johnson as they perform all fourteen roles in the play. It’s an action packed tour de force of two character actors against the most famous romantic novel of all time. A Gothic whirlwind love story with a very new twist.

Directed by North Coast Rep’s Artistic Director David Ellenstein. Featuring Omri Schein* and Phil Johnson*. Original music by James Olmstead. The design team includes Scott Amiotte (Carpenter), Curtis Mueller (Lighting), Melanie Chen (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Bonnie Durben (Props) and Charmaine Reed is the Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.theroustabouts.org/media

Withering Heights previews begin Saturday, June 10. Opening Night on Saturday, June 17 at 8pm. Closes Sunday July 9. It will play Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8pm, and Sunday matinees at 2pm, special performance times June 25 at 7pm and July 1 at 4pm. WITHERING HEIGHTS is located at Diversionary Theatre, Hillcrest, 4545 Park Boulevard #101, San Diego. Tickets: $38 plus $4.50 Ticket Fee (general seating). Seniors & Military – $4 off admission and $20 for students. Call

619-728-7820 or visit www.theroustabouts.org to purchase tickets.

Diversionary Theatre, Hillcrest – 4545 Park Boulevard #101, San Diego SCHEDULE Previews: June 11 – 16 – Opens: June 17 at 8 pm – Closes: July 9, 2017

TICKET FEE $38 plus $4.50 – Seniors & Military $4 off admission and Students $20 tickets with ID

BOX OFFICE (619) 728-7820 or www.theroustabouts.org

The Roustabouts Theatre Company Presents “ The One-Woman Comedic Show”

The Search For Signs of Intelligent Life In the Universe” by Jane Wagner, featuring Monique Gaffney and Directed by Dr Rachel Hastings

San Diego, CA – Running in rep with WITHERING HEIGHTS, is the one-woman comedic show THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE by Jane Wagner featuring Monique Gaffney and directed by Dr. Rachel Hastings. Ms. Gaffney plays 12 unique characters including Trudy, a bag lady who advises extraterrestrials about life on earth. The role is a tour de force, a one-woman rocket that propels the audience straight into the stratosphere while remaining hilariously grounded in our common human experience.

Directed by Dr. Rachel Hastings. Featuring Monique Gaffney*. The design team includes Scott Amiotte (Scenic Advisor), Curtis Mueller (Lighting), Melanie Chen (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Bonnie Durben (Props) and Charmaine Reed is the Stage Manager.

For background information and photos, go to www.theroustabouts.org/press

Previews begin Thursday, June 22. Opening Night is Saturday, June 24 at 8pm. Closes: Saturday, July 8. (See Schedule below.) THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE is located at Diversionary Theatre, Hillcrest, 4545 Park Boulevard #101, San Diego. Tickets: $38 plus $4.50 Ticket Fee (general seating). Seniors & Military – $4 off admission and $20 for students. Call

619-220-0097 or visit www.theroustabouts.org to purchase tickets.