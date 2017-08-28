Rotary International Declares September 19 Robert Tomko Day

In recognition of a life of service to humanity, Rotary International District 5340 declares September 19, 2017 Robert and Bea Tomko Day in San Diego County. Rotarians from around the county will celebrate this event with a ceremony at Rancho Vista, 760 E. Bobier Drive, Vista, CA 10.00 am on that day.

A member of Rotary since 1954, Tomko served as Rotary District Governor in 1968. He and his wife Bea were instrumental in raising awareness and gathering donations for the eradication of Polio around the globe. He was one of 30 Rotary members to make the trek in 1971 to deliver the needed financial aid in person, and even ran into another Rotary member who was a member of the same military unit he served in back in 1943. He described the experience as a life defining moment.

In the November 1975 issue of The Rotarian Magazine, Tomko shared his experience of traveling to New Guinea, where he had served during World War II as a combat radio operator with the U.S. Army. Little did he know that he would return to Papua New Guinea decades later, not as a soldier, but as a Rotarian and ambassador for world community service. Tomko arrived on the island with a financial contribution from District 5340 to help equip the St. Theresa Maternity Hospital. The hospital was started by Sister Camillus, who Tomko described in the article as a “human dynamo,” and served as a crucial center for medical assistance and training for the island’s residents.

Bob and Bea, arrived in Vista in 1953. It was there they opened Tomko’s Vista Video television sales and repair. The following year, Bob joined the Rotary Club of Vista, where he was a true force of nature. Bob went on to serve many leadership roles within the club, as well as District 5340 that encompassed much of Southern California.

In 1977, Bob and Bea built a second home near Bishop, California, and it was there that they founded the Rotary Club of Mammoth Lakes in 1981. Over the following decades, they continued to split their time between Bishop and Oceanside. Before Bea’s passing in 2016, the two of them spent 70 years together, traveling the world both for pleasure and with Rotary International.

“Past District Governor Tomko truly embodies the Rotary spirit,” said Scott Carr, current District Governor for Rotary International. “His commitment to building peace and world understanding are second only to his commitment to living life to its fullest. On behalf of all of the members of our district, as well as the members of Rotary International, thank you for your amazing service to our organization, and to humanity as a whole. We are truly grateful for all that you do.”