Roosevelt Middle School Education Initiative Forum

Community Forum Sponsored by the Leonard Bernstein Office and the Vista Unified School District to discuss the Artful Learning® Transformative Learning Model on May 31, 2017 at Roosevelt Middle School

OCEANSIDE, CA. ( May 2017 )- Advancement Consultant and Master Trainer Patrick Bolek will address a community forum about the Artful Learning® Model. This informative presentation will explain how the transformative learning model uses the Arts to stimulate and deepen academic learning. Schools across the country have used this methodology to improve academic achievement in all subject areas, increase student engagement and motivation for learning while transforming the school culture and community.

Roosevelt Middle School leadership and faculty, Vista Unified School District administration and School Board members have been actively investigating the viability of using the Artful Learning Model for the past year. A presentation and engaging, interactive opportunity for participants to experience a strategic approach to learning will be part of the forum. A panel discussion will immediately follow the presentation with Interim Superintendent Matt Doyle, Roosevelt Middle School Principal Elise Ochenduszko and teachers from the school leadership team, and Patrick Bolek to answer questions from the audience. The session is open to the public, parents/guardians, and interested community members. Childcare will be provided.

The forum will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Roosevelt Middle School, located at 850 Sagewood Dr., Oceanside, CA 92057, in rooms C-1 and C-4 beginning at 5:00 P.M.

Artful Learning...Established in 1990 and founded by American music icon, Leonard Bernstein to strengthen education on a national level by preparing educators to use the Arts and the artistic process to learn across all academic subjects. Inspired by Maestro Bernstein’s vision that music and the other fine and performing arts – in combination with a concept-based, interdisciplinary construct – could be used to improve academic achievement and instill a love of learning. This reformation of thought embeds the Arts in the learning process and serves as the method of response for students to convey understanding across the curriculum.

The education model is based on over 20 years of intensive collaboration and refinement, field research and implementation with leading educators, researchers, and ultimately, practitioners of the model. The Artful Learning Sequence is a framework for educators to explore and deliver their curriculum in way that revitalizes teaching, learning and leadership – grounded in the artistic process. Extensive research-proven professional development empowers educators to use this methodology over a three-year implementation process – ultimately building a sustainable and effective learning community. Visit www.artfullearning.org and www.leonardbernstein.com.

Patrick Bolek specializes in creating project-based education programs that are experiential and immersive for professional, community and student audiences alike that include the Arts Education Master Plan | Napa, Nashville Music Education Project: Music Makes Us Master Plan, GRAMMY Camp, GRAMMY Pro Sessions, GRAMMY Master Class series and the Hal Leonard Corporation. Bolek serves as Advancement Consultant and Master Trainer for Artful Learning ® – overseeing all aspects of the arts-aligned transformative learning model across the United States. Bringing nearly 30 years of teaching and administrative experience to education initiatives requiring visioning, design thinking and implementation, Bolek is currently a presenting consultant, author and program designer for education organizations with his company Momentum ProjectLab. Visit www.momentumprojectlab.com.

