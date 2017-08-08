Rod Run 2017 In Pictures

The 28th Annual Rod Run was held on Sunday August 6th in historic downtown Vista. Pictured is the trophy for “Best of Show” . This is one of the events sponsored by the Vista Village Association. Best Paint trophy sponsored by thevistapress.com.

TJ’s Crossman Auto Repair owner, TJ Crossman gave away a car. An emotional TJ spoke of a young man who had sent in a five page resume. “This young man has done more in the last few years than most accomplish in a lifetime.” TJ said.

Photos by Philippe Carre

www.bountyphotograhie.com