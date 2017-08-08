Loading...
Rod Run 2017 In Pictures

The 28th Annual Rod Run was held on Sunday August 6th in historic downtown Vista. Pictured is the trophy for “Best of Show”. This is one of the events sponsored by the Vista Village Association. Best Paint trophy sponsored by thevistapress.com.

TJ’s Crossman Auto Repair owner, TJ Crossman gave away a car.  An emotional TJ spoke of  a young man who had sent in a five page resume. “This young man has done more in the last few years than most accomplish in a lifetime.”  TJ  said.

 

 

Photos by Philippe Carre

www.bountyphotograhie.com

