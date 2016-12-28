Robert Hugh (Bob) Smith – Obituary

Robert Hugh (Bob) Smith passed on to be with the Lord on November 20, 2016 in Sun City West, AZ. Bob was born on October 12, 1935 in Los Angeles, CA. Bob died at home with his family around him, thanks to the wonderful care provided by Hospice of the Valley. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jeanette Munger Smith, daughter Tamara Lynne Mueller-Hooker, son-in-law Jerry Wayne Hooker, son Scott Warren Smith, daughter-in-law Sandra Alan Marvin Smith, son Jeffrey Hugh Smith, former daughter-in-law Maria Dennis Smith, 4 grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 11 step great-grandchildren, brother Richard Shibley (Jackie) and sister Joan Shibley Romero (Ernest).

His mother, Naomi Owen Smith Shibley and his step-father Oron L Shibley predeceased him.

Bob retired after 30 years in the grocery industry. He and his wife were lucky to have enjoyed traveling all over the world for the last 40 years. He was a good man, a gentle man who made many friends over the years.

There will be a memorial service in Sun City West, AZ on January 28, 2017. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 or the charity of your choice