Robert “Bob” Eugene Moore Obituary

Robert “Bob” Eugene Moore, of Vista, California passed away peacefully and surrounded by those he loved on October 8, 2018, at the age of 79. He was born on February 7, 1939, in Piper City, Illinois, to the late Lorraine Ellen Warren and William Munson Moore.

In 1940, his family moved from Illinois to Vista, where he graduated from Vista High School. Bob joined the Air Force in 1957, spending much of his enlistment in Bermuda. Following his time in the service, he worked at Hollandia Dairy as a “milkman”. In 1961, he married the love of his life, Helen Fields, and they continued to live in Vista and raise their three children. Bob loved coaching his son’s baseball teams through the local Little League and Pony League programs. He had a long career as a general contractor, and his homes can be seen all over the state of California. He always said, “I love my life and my job.”

Robert is survived by his wife, Helen Fields Moore, of 57 years; his sons, Robert Moore (Jeanne) and James Moore (Bree); daughter, Lori Griffith (Bryan); sister, Gwen Stokes; grandchildren, Carrie Henze (Dane), Christopher Griffith (Brighten), Allison Griffith, Colby Moore (Courtney), Melina Moore, Thomas Moore, Natalie Moore, Bella Moore, Finley Moore, and Austin Moore; and great-grandchildren, Parker Claire and Hunter Henze, Easton and Hudson Griffith and Isaiah Moore. Bob is also survived by his brother-in-laws, Fred Fields and Karl David Fields (Liana), and sister-in-laws, Ruth Ann Hagley, Billie Glenn, Becky Alexander, Karla Marsh , Nancy Reilly (Tom) and Donna Fields as well as many nieces and nephews

A Memorial will be planned at a later date.