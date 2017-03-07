Robbery Suspect – Vista

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Vista Station are asking for assistance from the public to help identify and locate an unknown male suspect wanted for robbery.

On February 25, 2017, at about 8:30 p.m., a patron of the Mariscos El Pacifico Restaurant, located at 702 S. Santa Fe Avenue in Vista, was robbed by an unknown suspect. The patron had just left the restaurant and was walking north bound on the sidewalk in front of Vista Tire Pros located at 636 S. Santa Fe Avenue. As he approached his parked car he was struck from behind on the right side of his face. He did not know if it was the suspect’s hand or a blunt object that hit him. The victim was knocked unconscious and suffered a swollen right cheek, a bruised right eye, and a laceration above his right eye. After several minutes, the victim regained consciousness and noticed that his wallet was out of his pocket and lying next to him. The victim then discovered that $1,200 in cash was stolen from his wallet.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Vista Sheriff’s Station at (760)940- 4551 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.