Robbery / Gang Arrests

On 8/5/2018 at 10:28 PM, deputies from the Vista Patrol Station responded to a report of a robbery at 25 Main Street in the City of Vista. A citizen reported he was punched and robbed by a group of juveniles near the Cinepolis. One of the suspects had a baseball bat. The suspects stole the victim’s wallet and ran off. The victim received minor bruises but was otherwise uninjured.

Deputy McCauley was in the area conducting patrols of the Riverwalk. He spotted a group of juveniles matching the description of the suspects and gave chase. Deputy McCauley tackled one 13 year old male suspect and took him into custody. A perimeter was established and, with the assistance of air support and K9 units, two additional male juvenile suspects (14 & 16 year olds) were located hiding in an apartment complex under construction. A knife was found near where they were taken into custody.

The victim was able to positively identify the 13 and 16 year old males as suspects in the robbery. The 13 year old had an outstanding Juvenile Detention Order. He was additionally charged with robbery. The 14 year old was not identified as a suspect in the robbery, but was arrested for vandalism & possession of graffiti tools. The 16 year old was arrested for robbery. During the altercation, the 13 year old juvenile sustained a cut lip and chipped tooth. He was evaluated by paramedics / hospital staff, and cleared for booking.

The suspects were also charged with conspiracy and gang enhancements due to their actions being in furtherance of a criminal street gang. All suspects were booked into Juvenile Hall.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.