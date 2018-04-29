Robbery and Pursuit

On April 28th, 2018, at approximately 5:25 a.m., Augustine Robinson walked into the Shell Gas Station located at 400 Sycamore Avenue in the City of Vista. He told the clerk to put an undisclosed amount of money on the fuel pump where his vehicle was parked. The clerk told him he had to pay for the fuel and Robinson then put his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun and told the clerk, “You should put it on the pump.” The clerk was fearful and did as Robinson demanded. Robinson then took a drink from the refrigerator and pumped the gas. As he drove away, the clerk called to report the robbery.

The male’s description was broadcast to neighboring jurisdictions and a San Marcos Sheriff’s Deputy saw a matching vehicle being driven by a male who matched the description of the robbery suspect. The deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but it failed to yield and a traffic pursuit ensued. The pursuit lasted for 50 minutes and occurred through areas of San Marcos, Vista, Escondido, and ultimately into Riverside County. Robinson ultimately stopped his vehicle at Pechanga Casino, ran inside to flee from the deputies, but was apprehended just inside the front entrance. Neither Robinson nor any deputies sustained injuries during the incident. Deputies reviewed the surveillance footage from the Shell gas station which confirmed Robinson was the suspect in the robbery. Robinson was arrested for 211 PC – Robbery and 2800.2(a) CVC – Felony reckless evading and later booked into the Vista Detention Facility.