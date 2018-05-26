Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr. Presented By Vista Academy Foundation PTO & VAPA

The Vista Academy Foundation PTO and Vista Academy of Visual and Performing Arts presents an MTI production of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr.

Public Arts Magnet School Performance Showcases Talented Student Actors, Bringing Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr. to Life; All Proceeds Used to Support Continuing Arts Education.

Vista, CA–May 2018…The Vista Academy of Visual and Performing Arts, the only arts-focused magnet elementary school in the Vista Unified School District, today announced that a cast of 52 students ranging from kindergarten through fifth grade will bring to life the story of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr. in song and dance in the acclaimed musical Willy Wonka Jr., a children’s version of the hit Broadway show. Performances will take place on May 31, June 1, June 2 at 7:00 PM, with a special matinee performance on June 2 at 2:00 PM. All performances will take place at the Vista Academy Performing Arts Center at 600 N. Santa Fe Ave. in Vista. Presale tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for child/seniors, while tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $8 children and seniors. To purchase tickets, visit www.vavpabulldogs.com.

Vista Academy of Visual and Performing Arts is a K-5 magnet school and International Baccalaureate Primary Years

Program school that provides weekly classes in Drama, Dance, Art, STEAM, and Music for all students and a Musical Theatre, STEAM, Dance and Art Conservatory by audition. The school puts on two plays each year—a musical and a drama—and all proceeds are used to support continuing arts education at the school.

Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR. follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory – or suffer the consequences.