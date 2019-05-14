June 14–23 at Star Repertory Theatre in Escondido

STAR Repertory Theatre presents an encore staging of Roald Dahl’s classic “James and the Giant Peach with a cast of 40 in its newly unveiled theatre space.

ESCONDIDO, CA – May, 2019 | STAR Repertory Theatre, one of the first theatres in the country to stage Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach” when it was introduced in 2015, has reunited the cast and brought in a number of new actors to restage the classic musical in its newly redesigned 101-seat theatre June 14-23, 2019.

Based on the popular movie with original music from Pasek and Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, and The Greatest Showman), the play adaptation is just as fun and endearing as the book from which it was inspired.

When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach… and launches a journey of enormous proportions. Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of the gigantic peach, among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities, but after it falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group faces hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements. Thanks to James’ quick wit and creative thinking, the residents learn to live and work together as a family.

With a cast of 40 including adults, teens and youth, three rotating casts promise an exciting new feel every performance. Actors who performed in the show’s Southern California premier four years ago are thrilled to return in STAR Repertory’s new performance space.

“James and the Giant Peach” is co-directed by Kevin “Blax” Burroughs and Benjamin Goniea, choreographed by Kevin “Blax” Burroughs and musical directed by Benjamin Goniea.

“The talent of this cast is superb and makes my job incredibly easy,” says Burroughs, who has choreographed a number of previous STAR Repertory Theatre productions. “The new choreography I’m bringing to the full version of this show is a wonderful sight to see with the execution done by an amazing cast!”

Adds Goniea, “This show not only looks good, but will blow you away with its sound. The music is infectious, and the level of singing talent is just superb!”

STAR Repertory Theatre’s mission is to teach, develop, create, promote, and present compelling and impassioned works that bridge communities through entertaining artistry. Tickets are $18 and available on STAR Repertory Theatre’s website at www.STARrepertorytheatre.com.