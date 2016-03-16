Loading...
Road Closure on S. Santa Fe March 17 & 18 due to Paseo Santa Fe

By   /  March 16, 2016  /  7 Comments

Road Closure on S. Santa Fe Mar 17 & 18

The stretch of road along S. Santa Fe Avenue from Guajome Street to Main Street will be closed on Thursday, March 17, for final repaving. On Friday, March 18, the stretch from Eucalyptus to Oceanview will be closed. Detour signs will be in place to guide motorists around the construction.

brews

The City of Vista is nearing completion of the Paseo Santa Fe streetscape improvements which began in 2015. Phase 1 of the project will be completed at the end of March, 2016 (weather permitting).

traffic circle

7 Comments

  1. John J Aguilera says:
    March 17, 2016 at 12:47 pm

    That is a great picture guys!

    Reply
