Road Closure on S. Santa Fe March 17 & 18 due to Paseo Santa Fe

Road Closure on S. Santa Fe Mar 17 & 18

The stretch of road along S. Santa Fe Avenue from Guajome Street to Main Street will be closed on Thursday, March 17, for final repaving. On Friday, March 18, the stretch from Eucalyptus to Oceanview will be closed. Detour signs will be in place to guide motorists around the construction.

The City of Vista is nearing completion of the Paseo Santa Fe streetscape improvements which began in 2015. Phase 1 of the project will be completed at the end of March, 2016 (weather permitting).