Rising Star of the Year Scholarship Breakfast

We had 27 Rising Star Scholarship Applicants this year (the most ever) and we are giving $10,550 to 11 scholarship winners (also the most we have ever done).
The Rising Stars of the Year will be honored at a breakfast on Friday May 12, 2017 at 7:45 am at Vista Entertainment Center in Vista (435 W Vista Way). Please note that we will NOT be at Brightwood College. Please let Kent know if you can join us.
Here are the list of Rising Stars of the YEAR:
We have eight (8) $1,000 winners, one from each high school:
- Leslie Martinez, Vista High School
- Alyssa Maloney, Rancho Buena Vista High
- Olivia Trillizio, Tri-City Christian
- Crystal Rojas, Mission Vista High School
- Jenna Steffan, Trade Tech High School
- Ranessa Austin, Guajome Park Academy
- Guadalupe Bolanos, General Raymond Murray
- Xipatly Montano Alta Vista High School
We have three (3) at large scholarships for $850 each for the top ranked applicants that did not win their individual school:
- Mark McGreal, Vista High School
- Steven Harris, Vista High School
- Lea Zane, Rancho Buena Vista High
Thanks for your support this year. Hope to see many of you on May 12.
