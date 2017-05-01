Rising Star of the Year Scholarship Breakfast

We had 27 Rising Star Scholarship Applicants this year (the most ever) and we are giving $10,550 to 11 scholarship winners (also the most we have ever done).

The Rising Stars of the Year will be honored at a breakfast on Friday May 12, 2017 at 7:45 am at Vista Entertainment Center in Vista (435 W Vista Way). Please note that we will NOT be at Brightwood College. Please let Kent know if you can join us.

Here are the list of Rising Stars of the YEAR:

We have eight (8) $1,000 winners, one from each high school:

Leslie Martinez, Vista High School

Alyssa Maloney, Rancho Buena Vista High

Olivia Trillizio, Tri-City Christian

Crystal Rojas, Mission Vista High School

Jenna Steffan, Trade Tech High School

Ranessa Austin, Guajome Park Academy

Guadalupe Bolanos, General Raymond Murray

Xipatly Montano Alta Vista High School

We have three (3) at large scholarships for $850 each for the top ranked applicants that did not win their individual school:

Mark McGreal, Vista High School

Steven Harris, Vista High School

Lea Zane, Rancho Buena Vista High

Thanks for your support this year. Hope to see many of you on May 12.

Vista Chamber of Commerce