Rising American Country Music Group Heads to Escondido

Runaway June Performs at the Center on May 10th!

Escondido, CA. – April 2019 – Hot, new country music group, Runaway June is performing in Escondido for one-night only at the California Center for the Arts, Escondidoon Friday, May 10th at 7:30pm in the Center Theater.

With their swaggering debut single, “Lipstick,” Runaway June brings the sound of organic, three-part female harmonies, ringing stings and stories that speak the language of modern women everywhere.

It’s a sound that was the backbone of a little group known as The Dixie Chicks, and now it’s making a comeback to country radio through a vocal trio consisting of Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland, and Jennifer Wayne who form the group, Runaway June.

Rootsy, brightly colored and mixing bluegrass tradition with dusty desert cool, Runaway June is comprised of three very different women who fuse their own influences to create a style country fans have been craving.

The breakout trio earned a 2018 ACM nomination for “New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year!”

Tickets for the show are $25-$75 and are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca 92025, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

Get more information about the show here as well as purchase tickets here: http://artcenter.org/event/runaway-june/

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.