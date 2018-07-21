Rise of Centenarians

Now, more than any other time, people are living to be 100 years old and longer. These last few months have been incredible … having had the pleasure of knowing these individuals for most of my lifetime. Here is a small list of locals that have achieved this milestone;

Ethel R. Arrowsmith (ERA), 105 — Celebrating her 105th birthday in May. A Vista resident, Ethel found her cause to celebrate as she relates: “in 1913 when I was born and Woodrow Wilson was president, and women were not yet able to vote, she marched at many rallies in Springfield, Il. for the Equal Rights Amendment, in favor of granting equal rights to women. She often says, “Who could have imagined that in my lifetime a woman would be a Presidential nominee for a major political party?” “As I think back, I recall my life on the farm in Illinois.” “I would not be denied,” she said, “and I know this was a goal not common for women in the 1920’s.” “I wanted to understand the world, a world that was filled with prejudice and inequality.” Ethel is a member of the Sunrise Vista Kiwanis Club.

Sgt. Major Joseph (Jay) Parker, 100 – This past May this decorated veteran was honored at a celebration of his 100th birthday at Village Café with family, friends, city & military officials. The City of Vista proclaimed May 2nd, 2018 to be Sgt. Major Joseph Parker Day in Vista. He was also recently honored for 36 years of military service and several decades of service to Vista at the Vista 4th of July celebration that was held at the Moonlight Amphitheater.

Marion Clemmons, 100 – This gentleman was born in Fallbrook and is one of the oldest Fallbrook residents. Many remember him from his years at the Fallbrook Post Office. He was one of the first mail carriers to walk the downtown route. After retiring in 1972 he worked as a volunteer for the Fallbrook Historical Society. Family and friends gathered at the Fallbrook Historical on Saturday to honor his contributions to the community. He was presented an award from both the Historical Society and a Life membership in the Fallbrook Alumni Association. He graduated from Fallbrook in 1936!

Mike Port, 100 — a longtime Fallbrook resident, he was the owner of Port’s Clothing Store located on the corner of Main and Alvarado in Fallbrook. Mike provided Fallbrook with men’s clothing, athletic apparel, and rented tuxedos for Fallbrook’s high school’s formal dances from 1953 until 1991.

Kathleen Stiles, 100 — Another Fallbrook resident, she was born in Kenedy Texas. She married Paul Stiles in 1943 in Dallas, TX, and moved to Fallbrook in 1953. She taught school in Temecula for 9 yrs. and was the Principal until her retirement. She and her husband are two of the founding members of Fallbrook Vintage Car Club.

Bud Roberds, 98 (strongly on the way to 100) – This son of a musician grew up learning to play various instruments and taught music at a school in San Jacinto for nine years before he and his wife, Jewell, moved to Fallbrook in 1956. Roberds was employed as a music teacher by both the Fallbrook Elementary and Fallbrook High School districts for four years before he became full-time at the high school in 1960. He can be found playing the piano several nights every week at the Peking Wok in Bonsall.