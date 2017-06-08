Write Out Loud – an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for a live audience – announces RIPPLES FROM WALDEN POND, An Evening With Henry David Thoreau. Write Out Loud brings stories and poetry to life – aloud – with readings by professional actors. In a slight departure from readings, this fully-staged one-man show celebrates the 200th Anniversary of the birth of Henry David Thoreau, the author of Civil Disobedience and Walden. Performances will take place on Sunday, July 23rd and Monday, July 24th at 7:30 pm at Lamb’s Players Theatre, 1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado. Performances will be followed by a talkback with the playwright and actor. Beginning Fall of 2017 – a condensed version of this production will be taken into high schools across San Diego county.

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy shared “Henry David Thoreau remains one of America’s greatest and most influential writers. I can think of no better way to celebrate the 200th anniversary of his birth than by honoring his unique perspective and voice…and spending an evening with him. Richard Platt has written a beautiful homage to Thoreau, and actor Steve Smith recreates him in all his wonderful eccentricity. Ripples From Walden Pond is a celebration of an extraordinary life.”

Thoreau remains one of the most remarkable writers and thinkers in American history; the impact of his life and work on future generations is incalculable. Mahatma Gandhi carried a copy of Walden with him throughout his adult life. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr was generous with his admiration for Thoreau: “Here, in this courageous New Englander’s refusal to pay his taxes and his choice of jail rather than support a war that would spread slavery’s territory into Mexico, I made my first contact with the theory of nonviolent resistance… I became convinced that noncooperation with evil is as much a moral obligation as is cooperation with good. No other person has been more eloquent and passionate in getting this idea across than Henry David Thoreau…”

RIPPLES FROM WALDEN POND: An Evening with Henry David Thoreau Program Note by playwright Richard Platt

By 1854, thirty-seven-year-old Harvard-educated Henry David Thoreau had written what would become one of the most reprinted and influential political essays in history, and no one knew it. He had published his masterpiece, Walden, one of the few books of nineteenth-century American literature that can claim indisputable status as a classic, and no one read it. He could read Latin, Greek, and French as easily as English, yet he had earned much of his meager living from manual labor. He had made genuine contributions to the Boston Society of Natural History in his discovery of previously unclassified plant and animal species, and his unraveling of the mysteries of the dispersion of seeds in forests. A few close friends called him a seer and a poet. Nathaniel Hawthorne called him a wholesome and healthy man to know. Ralph Waldo Emerson, the most respected man of letters in America, called him his best friend. Everyone else called him a failure.

Thoreau is the quintessential American archetype: self-reliant, blunt, hostile to rank and privilege, unwilling to accept any philosophy as true without the test of implementation, and above all fiercely and passionately steadfast in his insistence that government exists for the benefit of the governed, that its power is derived from the consent of the governed, and that each man is the equal of every other man and superior to any government.

Henry Thoreau died in 1862. He was forty-four years old. At the time of his death, he knew that Walden was to be printed in a second edition. There has been a new edition, on average, every year since. Ripples From Walden Pond is a gesture of both gratitude and homage. Thoreau is one of the great men in the history of American letters.

SYNOPSIS:

In this one-man production, playwright Richard Platt invites us to spend an evening in the woods with renowned author and philosopher, Henry David Thoreau, best known for his master works, Walden and Civil Disobedience. He shares with us his joys and his sorrows, his family and his friends and, most importantly, his views on freedom, on living deliberately, on a man’s responsibility to himself and others, and the importance of maintaining a civil society.

This one-man play will be performed by actor Steve Smith. WRITE OUT LOUD Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy directs. Sound design by George Ye.

Tickets for RIPPLES FROM WALDEN POND range from $24 – $48. There are discounts available for for seniors, students and military. The readings take place on July 23rd and July 24th at 7:30pm at Lamb’s Players Theatre, 1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado. To purchase tickets, contact the Lamb’s Players Box office at 619-437-6000 (Tues – Sat: noon – 7pm) or online at lambsplayers.org

In addition to their six show season of Story Concerts, Write Out Loud provides the community five other core programs serving over 16,000 people annually. Additional programs include TwainFest – a free family celebration in August in Old Town, Stories for Seniors, StoryBox Theatre for elementary students, Read Imagine Create for teens and Poetry Out Loud for high school students.