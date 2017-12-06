SAN DIEGO (December 2017) – Lyft is back in more cities than ever for the third-annual Lyftie Awards, a program that recognizes the most popular destinations in cities across the country.

This year, the Lyftie Awards expanded to celebrate restaurants, bars, universities and more in 32 markets, including San Diego, Salt Lake City, Honolulu, Pittsburgh and New Orleans.

“Now that Lyft is accessible to 95 percent of Americans, this is a great occasion to recognize passengers’ top locations across the country for what makes them unique,” said Lyft San Diego Market Manager Hao Meng. “This is the second year we’ve recognized Lyftie winners in San Diego, with a few returning favorites and some new awardees too.”

The winners for the 2017 Lyftie Awards in San Diego are:

Most Visited Restaurant: Urban MO’s Bar & Grill

Most Visited Bar: PB Shore Club*

Most Visited Event Space: Petco Park*

Most Visited University: SDSU

Only In… : San Diego Zoo*

Trending Destination: Balboa Park

*Also won for 2016 …. Passengers looking to check out any of the winning locations can use the code LYFTIESAN17 for 20 percent off a ride. To see the full list of winners in each of the 32 markets, visit the Lyftie Awards website: https://take.lyft.com/thelyftieawards.

For more information on Lyft in San Diego, visit https://www.lyft.com/cities/san-diego-ca.