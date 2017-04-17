NORTH COAST REP PRESENTS:

RICHARD LEDERER’S LIVING WILL: THE LEGACY OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE

With Special Guest, David Ellenstein

Solana Beach, CA. Richard Lederer returns to North Coast Repertory Theatre for a night of Shakespeare, on April 25, 2017 at 7:30 pm with guest appearance by David Ellenstein! 2016 marked the 400th year since William Shakespeare’s death, but Union-Tribune language columnist Richard Lederer will demonstrate through excerpts from the Bard’s plays and sonnets that Shakespeare is alive and well and living robustly in San Diego. Special guest David Ellenstein will introduce Lederer and perform two Shakespeare monologues to help illustrate the brilliance of the great dramatist.

Richard Lederer is the author of more than 50 books about language, history, and humor; including his best-selling Anguished English series and his current books, Amazing Words, Lederer on Language, and Monsters Unchained! Dr. Lederer’s column, “Lederer on Language” appears weekly in the San Diego Union-Tribune, and he is a founding co-host of “A Way With Words” on KPBS Public Radio. He has been named International Punster of the Year and Toastmasters International’s Golden Gavil winner.

After the intermission, Richard Lederer will auction off his services with two live auction items:

Lederer On Language author and columnist, Dr. Richard Lederer, will come to your home, child’s school, house of worship, local library, service club, supper club, book club, or business to present whatever program of language learning and fun you wish.

POKER 101. As the father of Howard “The Professor” Lederer and Annie Duke, “The Princess of Poker,” Richard Lederer is the most successful breeder of world-class poker players in history. Dr. Lederer will instruct you in the fundamentals of the great American game of Texas Hold’em.

There will be a book signing after the show and mingle with the audience. This is a benefit performance for North Coast Rep, a fun evening of theatre! Tickets for this one-night-only show are $25. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

About the North Coast Repertory Theatre…North Coast Repertory Theatre is a professional Equity theatre founded in 1982 by Olive and Tom Blakistone. Currently celebrating its 35th season, North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area’s leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors’ Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected, and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.