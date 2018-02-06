Richard (Dick) Stinson Obituary

Richard (Dick) Stinson, 88 passed away on 1/16/2018 at his home in Vista CA. He was the Husband of Betty Jo Wall Stinson. They shared 68 years of marriage together. Born in Glendale CA, he moved to Vista CA in 1961. Dick worked in construction as a Plasterer, and was a master at his craft, having his work displayed in Architectural Digest.
He is survived by wife, Betty Jo, and six daughters, Debie Rodriguez of Kapaa HI, Janet Sprankles of Charleston SC, Lori Oliver of Vista CA, Cari Wagner of Nampa ID, Patti Rodriguez of Escondido CA, and Andrea Griebner of San Marcos CA. Celebration of Life will be held on Feb. 17, 2018. For information please call Lori Oliver at 760.724.3303