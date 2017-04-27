Rhythm & Brews Saturday May 6th

The San Diego Brewers Guild’s Rhythm & Brews music and craft beer festival will pair many of the country’s most celebrated craft breweries with local musicians for its annual bookend event. On Saturday, May 6th from 1 to 4 p.m., craft beer aficionados will gather along ‘Hop Highway’ in historic downtown Vista Village in Southern California to sample IPAs, barrel-aged brews, sour ales and much more from over 50 of San Diego’s most acclaimed breweries, all while enjoying live musical performances by Ashley Hollander and San Diego’s own Grammy nominated P.O.D., while enjoying delicious eats from local food trucks.

Proceeds from the event benefit the San Diego Brewers Guild, the nonprofit that works to support the county’s innovative brewing community as well as the Brazilian Institute for Arts and Culture, an organization whose mission is to facilitate the education of Brazilian arts and culture to the community.

RHYTHM & BREWS 2017

May 6, 2017 | GA: 1 – 4 PM | VIP: 12 – 1 PM

The San Diego Brewers Guild’s annual spring bookend event will take place on Saturday, May 6th from 12 to 4 p.m. Join fellow craft beer aficionados in the heart of Vista Village to celebrate what sets San Diego beer apart from the rest — both its breweries and its enthusiasts, of course. You’ll have the opportunity to sample over 100 beers from over 50 of our county’s award-winning breweries, all while grooving to live musical performances and enjoying delicious eats from local food trucks. Proceeds from the event will benefit the San Diego Brewers Guild, a nonprofit whose mission is to promote awareness and increase the visibility of fresh, locally brewed beer through education and participation in community events.

For the latest information and early-bird ticketing, visit: www.sdrhythmandbrews.com