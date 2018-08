If you would like to join the Riders in a trip to MCRD for a tour of the facility and attend a Recruit Graduation – here’s your chance.

There’s a signup sheet at the bar, and if you don’t have a motorcycle, no problem, you can follow along or meet them there in your POV.

