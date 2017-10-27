RETURN OF SAN DIEGO MUSICAL THEATRE’S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET 11/05

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM ANNOUNCED

San Diego, CA (October 17, 2017) – San Diego Musical Theatre is proud to announce the cast and creative team for its holiday production of Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play. Adapted from the

19 47 Lux Radio Hour by Lance Arthur Smith, with original music by Jon Lorenz, this year’s production will be lead by Director Brian Rickel, featuring original choreography from Colleen Kollar Smith. Miracle on 34th Street runs November 24 – December 24, 2017 at the historic Horton Grand Theatre, with press opening on Saturday, November 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Returning for the second year in a row, this heartwarming holiday classic is retold in the tradition of a live 1940’s era radio broadcast. When a department store Santa claims he’s the real Kris Kringle, his case gets taken all the way to the Supreme Court. Watch the miracle unfold when the belief of a little girl makes all the difference in this iconic story. Staged with live Foley effects and a score of favorite holiday tunes, Miracle on 34th Street is sure to melt even the most cynical of hearts.

“I am very excited to be bringing this play back to San Diego this year,” said Miracle director Brian Rickel. “Miracle on 34th Street is one of those stories that has the ability to lift us up and connect us with one another during a beautiful season. For me, this play and this time of year are about believing in kindness, goodness and each other….and clearly…SANTA! Last year Colleen, Lance, Jon and I were so very blessed to happen into a rehearsal roo

m with one another, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be at the helm this year.”

This year, the cast of Miracle on 34th Street will be lead by Ralph Johnson as Kristofer Van Lisberg (Kris Kringle) and twelve-year-old Cassidy Smith as Gracie DeMarco (Susan). Returning to the Miracle cast are Cris O’Bryon (Alex Mialdo/Foley Artist and Announcer), Janaya Jones (Cordelia Ragsdale/Doris and Others), Matthew Malecki (Grady Williams/Fred and Others), Lise Hafso (Olivia Glatt/Utility Gal), Steve Freitas (Wallace Ainsley/Utility Guy).

The creative team for Miracle on 34th Street includes: Jon Lorenz (Musical Director), Michael McKeon (Set Design), Christina Martin (Lighting Design), Janet Pitcher (Costume) Peter Herman (Wig/Hair Design), Kevin Anthenill (Sound Design), Neil Dale (Production Manager), Steve Longfellow (Technical Director), and Matthew Bantock (Stage Manager).

Brian Rickel (Director): Brian is thrilled to be returning to Miracle on 34th Street with SDMT. An Actor and Director, Brian has been living and working in the San Diego area for the past 6 years. On faculty as the head of performance in the Grossmont College Theatre Arts Department, he relishes in watching his students grow and strive to be on San Diego’s professional stages. Brian is looking forward to playing the role of “Dad” as he and his wife, Mandi, expect the birth of their son two days before Christmas. Assistant Director: Miracle on 34th St. (SDMT) Director: Winter’s Tale with Sean Cox (Intrepid Theatre Company), Love, Sex & the IRS (Grossmont College), Scapin (Grossmont College), Around the World in 80 Days (Grossmont College), Treasure Island (Grossmont College), Death at Devil’s Cave (Great American Melodrama), Lost at Sea (Great American Melodrama) Actor: Dev in Stupid Fucking Bird (Cygnet), Malcolm in Macbeth, Polixenes in Winter’s Tale, Frank Lubey in All My Sons (Intrepid), Baw in Joe vs. The Volcano, Malvolio in Twelfth Night, Ensemble in Around the World in 80 Days, (Lamb’s Player’s), Judevine: Solo (SD Fringe).

Performances for Miracle on 34th Street run November 24 – December 24, 2017 at the in San Diego’s Gaslamp district. Showtimes for Miracle on 34th Street are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8

Ticket Information: Tickets range from $25-$60. Discounts are available for seniors, children, students, under 30 and groups. Tickets for Miracle on 34th Street are on sale now.

Box Office Information: Phone: 858-560-5740 Online: www.sdmt.org

In Person: Tickets can be purchased at SDMT’s Administrative Office located at 4652 Mercury Street, San Diego, CA 92111. Website: www.sdmt.org