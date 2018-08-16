Retail Runs (Part B) A Look at Empty  Storefronts  (San Diego Special)

Alex Hughes – August 2018…As I explored Downtown San Diego a few weeks ago, I happened on a few buildings that were completely abandoned or gutted out. The area itself is quite nice with very large skyscrapers and bustling sidewalks, but when you walk down certain street corners or get farther away from the center, you tend to notice a decline.

Photos by Alex Hughes

For example, some buildings looked quite historical or very old. It reminds me of something that I would see in Oceanside along Highway 101. However, in Oceanside, they are better taken care of even when abandoned or empty. These seemed to be falling apart or subject to graffiti and litter clumps. Take for example the photos that I included of this two story building. You can see the rusty metal fences around the windows and doors to keep intruders out. That is why there also so many locks hanging on them! In Vista, we might need to take this strategy. For example, the Shell Station on Warmlands Ave only has a plastic fence around it and takes quite a beating from vandals and illegal dumpers.

There was even a smashed Mustang on the property! It seems that these metal bars protect it quite well or so I thought. One of the stores had a hole in the glass door. The shards were scattered on the floor. Strangely, it was quite low to the ground. That must have been a very short person! Other precautions were boarded up windows and even a metal door! That must have been for extra security for possible marijuana sales. On the window, there was advertising for “Downtown Half Price Collective”. It was a delivery service.

Besides the trash near the doors and the dust collecting in the windowsills, this might be a great area to build some housing especially for the homeless. As of this moment, the property continues to crumble and collect blight. Why not then utilize our resources and help others with them? It might need some retouching, but it will certainly look better than it does now.