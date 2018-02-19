Retail Runs- A Look at Empty Storefronts (Part 2)

Alex Hughes — February 2018… I left off on the corner of Bobier and East Vista Way. Here, we pass by Del Taco and a variety of shops such as Domino’s, Bank of America and NorthGate Markets. What really catches the attention of drivers is the abandoned Security Chevorolet which was in operation for years until it closed down.

Now, it has been repainted waiting for someone to rent it. As with many other unused buildings, it has been accumulating litter. The trash is ridiculous as it covers the whole parking lot and on top of that, weeds grow through the cracks. It is being considered now for the development of a storage facility as seen on the City’s website here: https://gis.cityofvista.com/planningprojects/. It will go by the name of Vista Self Storage when built.

In the same shopping center, many of the buildings are filled; however, reaching the end of the property, there is what used to be the New Panda Buffet. The sign is still present with the two pandas holding bamboo, but the inside of the restaurant has been completely gutted. There is not a chair or booth in sight as the wires and rafters are exposed. The outside is in good shape apart from the litter that once again surrounds the building.

The next property, near Two Brothers from Italy, was where Boost Mobile and Covered California once were. It was occupied recently by an unmarked business that is now gone. On the left apart from Two Brothers from Italy is weeded and a site for rubbish. The rocky landscaping hides lots of what people don’t care for such as cigarettes and plastic wrapping. The inside of the building is visible from the outside and is clean. The other half of the building has tinted black windows that make the inside not viewable to the public. It has words taped on the front that says “Please Knock”.

I will end off here on a positive note. Across the street, there once was a gas station by the name of Unocal. It has been abandoned for twenty years because of leakage as seen here: https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/sandiego/board_decisions/adopted_orders/1990/1996_0042.pdf

Now, it will be turned into a new car wash! Finally making use of a property that was the constant target of vandalism and abuse! http://www.superstarcarwashaz.com/