Retail Runs – A Look at Empty Storefronts (Part 1)

I take notice of my surroundings when I am there and feel a sense of quietness in this corner of the shopping center as if the other businesses disappear. I think in my head of how this appears throughout the city where new businesses have not taken up these existing spaces. Why I wonder? Could it be because of the vacancy rate at 5.2% in Vista according to Lee and Associates in the third quarter of 2017? Could it be because of the increase in rental rates in North County from the second quarter? Areas with not enough traffic or potential customers? For another example, The Mesa Vista Shopping Center which was once the site of Jazzercise and Sports About had a restaurant by the name of Cambridge Restaurant and Bar which has been vacant since 2016. If you take a look from the window, the restaurant is still set up; however, one will notice the many chairs that are piled up as well as the old TVs that have collected dust from the years of abandonment.

Looking at it, it has an open layout with a patio extension that I envision will be great for a new place to eat. However, this shopping center is about to have a remodel with new stores eyeing to come in such as Sprouts and Dunkin’ Donuts according to a report by the O’side News. Hopefully, this will take care of the vacant spaces as this transformation will completely overhaul the old buildings and replace them with new retail tenants. Right now, it sits with the parking spaces never completely filling up. It is not a place to screech to a stop and take a look. It is up to the explorer who wants to see something new to take the initiative which is the case for many of these shopping centers. They are blank canvases where new tenants can fill in with their ideas of entrepreneurship. These spaces can house the businesses looking to start in Vista.

