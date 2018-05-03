Retail Runs #7- A Look at Empty Storefronts

Alex Hughes — April 2018.. After moving past the new phase of Paseo Santa Fe, we are moving toward the intersection of South Santa Fe and Civic Center Drive formerly Escondido Ave. An empty lot next to McDonald’s used to house Tony’s Mobil Gas that was torn down over ten years ago. Now, it is a makeshift parking lot with weeds finding a home. I wonder why it has not been developed? It may be because of possible remnants from the gas station underground. What was a real surprise was the empty Walgreens in the shopping center with Union Bank. I remember going there as a kid and walking through the aisles. It was a surprise to see a national chain close a location: they seem so secure. Now, a fence surrounds the property with green tarp awaiting for the next tenant. A very large property at 15,000 square feet!

Photos by Alex Hughes

Once we cross the intersection of Civic Center Drive, we pass the local Vons, Yum-Yum Donuts and Wells Fargo. In this shopping center, there used to be a BBQ joint that was called Porter’s Taps and Ribs that lasted a short time. It incorporated the ubiquitous wood panel design and had a wide variety of southern food. Going by now, the patio seats are gone as well as the wood paneling. It is as if it was never there! Given the way that Vista is incorporating craft brews, it is a wonder why they left. Here is there Yelp page for a look at what they served: https://www.yelp.com/biz/porters-taps-and-ribs-vista. The closing was also covered by theVistaPress.com back in 2016.

When we get to Postal Way, there is a Dairy Queen, Subway and Dandy Q while several retail spaces are empty in the midst. Peering inside, they are completely empty with nothing left! On the other side, an empty space is at the end of this building of what used to be Hollywood Star Art Supplies. They sold spray paint and tagged their own store!

Today, I will leave off on a building that used to be called “Discount Hunter”. You may be surprised to find that it was not a thrift store or an antique store, but it was an illegal dispensary. Add another to the tally! It was also right next to a church! It was at 1024 South Santa Fe Drive, and you can see here on their Twitter what they looked like. https://twitter.com/vdiscounthunter?lang=en. It transformed itself into an auto body shop called “One Stop Auto” and is now for rent. I wonder if another dispensary is going to operate under the table!