Results From Jim Londos Invitational Wrestling Tournament Held At Orange Glen High School

January 15, 2018

 David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer …Results of High  School wrestling  at Jim Londos Invitational Wrestling Tournament Held At Orange Glen High School.
North County
Escondido 4th with 111 points
  • Raymond Felix 2nd at 120
  • Julian Rodriguez 4th at 145
  • Antonio Ramirez 3rd at 195
  • Anthony Douglas 1st at 220
  • Ezequiel Rodriguez 3rd at 285
Vista 5th with 98 points
  • Isaac Alvarez 6th at 106
  • Killen Perrigon 4th at 120
  • Brian Kelly 1st at 138
  • Dillon Gruver 5th at 182
  • Nathan Miller 2nd at 220
Mission Hills 8th with 86 points
  • John Colorado 4th at 126
  • Francisco Sentino 6th at 145
  • Edwin Aristondo 3rd at 160
  • Hamartya Tharp 3rd at 170
  • Jayce Jovero 2nd at 195
Fallbrook 9th with 78 points
  • Curtis Permito 6th at 132
  • Lance McNatt 2nd at 152
  • John Eastom 6th at 195
  • Kaleb Beckman 4th at 220
  • Gavin Beckman 5th at 285
Oceanside 11th with 71.5 points
  • Francisco Arguilles 4th at 132
  • Isiac Muro 6th at 160
  • Chase Zundel 6th at 182
  • Shane Hansen 1st at 195
San Pasqual 14th with 53 points 
  • Ty Miller 6th at 113
  • Fernando Reyes 3rd at 220
  • Steve Velasquez 4th at 285
Guajome Park Academy 16th with 47 points
  • Dan Foncello 1st at 182
Orange Glen 17th with 46 points 
  • Juan Diaz 4th at 106
  • Roberto Reyes 4th at 145
  • Chris Adams 5th at 152
Carlsbad 18th with 45 points
  • George Aguilar 3rd at 106
  • Shahadeh Mitwali at 160
Army Navy Academy 19th with 39 points 
  • Clayton Johns 4th at 152
  • Gunbold Ganbold 6th at 220
Sage Creek 22nd with 15 points
  • Cole Kirby 6th at 126
East County 
Brawley 2nd with 157 points 
  • Anthony Maldonaldo 5th at 106
  • Julien Camargo 3rd at 113
  • Isaiah Ramirez 2nd at 126
  • Jeremy Walker 2nd at 132
  • Sergio Favala 3rd at 138
  • Clayton Spence 1st at 145
  • Jesus Trujillo 3rd at 182
Rancho Bernardo 6th with 90 points 
  • Julio Mendez 6th at 120
  • Arturo Alvarez 1st at 152
  • Elijah Alipaz 6th at 160
  • Nate Blanchard 2nd at 170
Granite Hills 7th with 89 
  • Justin Carroll 4th at 113
  • Gabriel Perez 3rd at 120
  • Bailey Christiansen 3rd at 132
  • Bryce Christiansen 3rd at 138
  • Leodis Castro 2nd at 160
Serra 10th with 76 points
  • Myles Bryant 6th at 145
  • Nick Bakke 4th at 170
  • Julian Reyes 4th at 182
  • Aren Cobb 4th at 195
Del Norte 13th with 61.5 points 
  • Robert Martinez 2nd at 113
  • Noah Martinez 3rd at 132
  • Chase Goldstein 6th at 138
  • Bonita Vista 20th with 33 points
  • Daniel Reyes 3rd at 145
  • Alex Alcala 6th at 285
  Published: 10 hours ago on January 15, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: January 15, 2018 @ 7:10 pm
  Filed Under: Sports

About the author

Founder

