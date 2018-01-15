Results From Jim Londos Invitational Wrestling Tournament Held At Orange Glen High School

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer …Results of High School wrestling at Jim Londos Invitational Wrestling Tournament Held At Orange Glen High School.
North County
Escondido 4th with 111 points
- Raymond Felix 2nd at 120
- Julian Rodriguez 4th at 145
- Antonio Ramirez 3rd at 195
- Anthony Douglas 1st at 220
- Ezequiel Rodriguez 3rd at 285
Vista 5th with 98 points
- Isaac Alvarez 6th at 106
- Killen Perrigon 4th at 120
- Brian Kelly 1st at 138
- Dillon Gruver 5th at 182
- Nathan Miller 2nd at 220
Mission Hills 8th with 86 points
- John Colorado 4th at 126
- Francisco Sentino 6th at 145
- Edwin Aristondo 3rd at 160
- Hamartya Tharp 3rd at 170
- Jayce Jovero 2nd at 195
Fallbrook 9th with 78 points
- Curtis Permito 6th at 132
- Lance McNatt 2nd at 152
- John Eastom 6th at 195
- Kaleb Beckman 4th at 220
- Gavin Beckman 5th at 285
Oceanside 11th with 71.5 points
- Francisco Arguilles 4th at 132
- Isiac Muro 6th at 160
- Chase Zundel 6th at 182
- Shane Hansen 1st at 195
San Pasqual 14th with 53 points
- Ty Miller 6th at 113
- Fernando Reyes 3rd at 220
- Steve Velasquez 4th at 285
Guajome Park Academy 16th with 47 points
- Dan Foncello 1st at 182
Orange Glen 17th with 46 points
- Juan Diaz 4th at 106
- Roberto Reyes 4th at 145
- Chris Adams 5th at 152
Carlsbad 18th with 45 points
- George Aguilar 3rd at 106
- Shahadeh Mitwali at 160
Army Navy Academy 19th with 39 points
- Clayton Johns 4th at 152
- Gunbold Ganbold 6th at 220
Sage Creek 22nd with 15 points
- Cole Kirby 6th at 126
East County
Brawley 2nd with 157 points
- Anthony Maldonaldo 5th at 106
- Julien Camargo 3rd at 113
- Isaiah Ramirez 2nd at 126
- Jeremy Walker 2nd at 132
- Sergio Favala 3rd at 138
- Clayton Spence 1st at 145
- Jesus Trujillo 3rd at 182
Rancho Bernardo 6th with 90 points
- Julio Mendez 6th at 120
- Arturo Alvarez 1st at 152
- Elijah Alipaz 6th at 160
- Nate Blanchard 2nd at 170
Granite Hills 7th with 89
- Justin Carroll 4th at 113
- Gabriel Perez 3rd at 120
- Bailey Christiansen 3rd at 132
- Bryce Christiansen 3rd at 138
- Leodis Castro 2nd at 160
Serra 10th with 76 points
- Myles Bryant 6th at 145
- Nick Bakke 4th at 170
- Julian Reyes 4th at 182
- Aren Cobb 4th at 195
Del Norte 13th with 61.5 points
- Robert Martinez 2nd at 113
- Noah Martinez 3rd at 132
- Chase Goldstein 6th at 138
- Bonita Vista 20th with 33 points
- Daniel Reyes 3rd at 145
- Alex Alcala 6th at 285