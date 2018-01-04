Results For High School Wrestling Tournaments

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer…At the Jimmy Hamada Invitational Wrestling Tournament held at LaCosta Canyon High School the following North County High Schools competed and finished in the top 8 in their weight classes.

At the Shark Tank Invitational Wrestling Tournament that was held at Coronado High School, the Vista Panthers finished in 11th place with 100 points along with 5 placewinners

Dan Medrano 5th at 138

Branson Forgione 4th at 152

Michael Medrano 8th at 160

Lionel Turner 8th at 182

Nathan Miller 2nd at 220 The Vista B team finished in 32nd place with 30 points. Brian Kelly 2nd at 152,

Guajome Park finished in 37th place with 20 points and their only placewinner is Dominic Ranier as he finished in 8th place.