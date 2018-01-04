Results For High School Wrestling Tournaments

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer…At the Jimmy Hamada Invitational Wrestling Tournament held at LaCosta Canyon High School the following North County High Schools competed and finished in the top 8 in their weight classes.
San Marcos finished in 4th place with 149 points.
San Marcos Placewinners:
- Eli Dalagin 5th at 113
- Christian Navida 5th at 132
- Kiyami Gamboa 4th at 152
- Kalani Sorenson 2nd place at 195
- Enrique Garcia 7th at 285
Lacosta Canyon finished in 6th place with 143.5 points
LaCosta Canyon Placewinners:
- Diego Aguilar finished in 5th place at 106
- Zeke Ramirez 4th at 126
- Joe Curtis 2nd at 145
- Aiden Baker 6th place at 152
- Aiden Delaney 3rd at 160
- Dylan Winston 5th at 171
- Ben Houri 6th at 182
Carlsbad finished in 32nd place with 49.5
Carlsbad Placewinners:
- Shadi Mitwali 1st at 160
- George Aguilar 6th at 106
Oceanside finished in 42nd place with 35.5 points
Oceanside Placewinners:
- Francisco Arguilles finishes in 8th place at 138
- Chase Zundel 4th at 195
- Shane Hansen 5th at 195
At the Shark Tank Invitational Wrestling Tournament that was held at Coronado High School, the Vista Panthers finished in 11th place with 100 points along with 5 placewinners
- Dan Medrano 5th at 138
- Branson Forgione 4th at 152
- Michael Medrano 8th at 160
- Lionel Turner 8th at 182
- Nathan Miller 2nd at 220
The Vista B team finished in 32nd place with 30 points. Brian Kelly 2nd at 152,
Guajome Park finished in 37th place with 20 points and their only placewinner is Dominic Ranier as he finished in 8th place.