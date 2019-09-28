Results from Vista DUI/License Checkpoint

Vista, CA — The San Diego Sheriff’s Department, Vista Station conducted a DUI sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint in the 1400 block of East Vista Way in Vista on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 7:45 p.m. to 1:45 a.m.

The purpose of the checkpoint was to remove impaired and/or unlicensed drivers from the roadway, solicit public awareness, and deterrence with the overall goal to increase the safety of all drivers.

A total of 1194 vehicles approached the checkpoint; 488 vehicles were directed through the primary screening area of the checkpoint; 28 vehicles were directed to the secondary screening area for further investigation. 6 drivers were evaluated for being under the influence. 3 drivers were arrested for DUI alcohol and 1 driver for DUI drugs.

A total of 10 citations were issued: 7 violations of unlicensed driver; 3 violations of driving with a suspended license, and 6 violations for failure to present or possess auto insurance.

This checkpoint was funded by a grant through the California Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety and local law enforcement urge drivers to “Report Drunk Drivers; Call 911.”