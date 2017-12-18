Results of the DUI Checkpoint – San Marcos

Deputies of the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station conducted a driving under the influence/ driver’s license checkpoint on December 15, 2017, in the 100 block of W. Mission Road, in the city of San Marcos.

Total Cars through the Checkpoint: 371

Total Cars into the Checkpoint: 336

Cars Sent to Secondary for Evaluation: 13

D.U.I Evaluations: 1

D.U.I Alcohol Arrests: 0

D.U.I Drug Arrests: 0

Other Arrest : 1 (69 PC; 647f PC)

Additionally, there were 2 vehicles impounded for driving on a suspended driver’s license. There were 11 citations issued for various violations including driving on a suspended license and driving without a license. There was 1 arrest for 647(f) PC and 69 PC after an intoxicated passenger failed to comply with deputies directions.

The DUI/ Driver’s license checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Report Drunk Drivers – Call 9-1-1.