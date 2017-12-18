Loading...
Results of the DUI Checkpoint – San Marcos

December 18, 2017

Deputies of the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station conducted a driving under the influence/ driver’s license checkpoint on December 15, 2017, in the 100 block of W. Mission Road, in the city of San Marcos.

  • Total Cars through the Checkpoint: 371
    Total Cars into the Checkpoint: 336
    Cars Sent to Secondary for Evaluation: 13
    D.U.I Evaluations: 1
    D.U.I Alcohol Arrests: 0
    D.U.I Drug Arrests: 0
    Other Arrest : 1 (69 PC; 647f PC)

Additionally, there were 2 vehicles impounded for driving on a suspended driver’s license. There were 11 citations issued for various violations including driving on a suspended license and driving without a license. There was 1 arrest for 647(f) PC and 69 PC after an intoxicated passenger failed to comply with deputies directions.
The DUI/ Driver’s license checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Report Drunk Drivers – Call 9-1-1.

  Published: 11 hours ago on December 18, 2017
  Last Modified: December 18, 2017 @ 1:16 pm
  North County

